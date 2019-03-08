West Virginia House of Delegates passes permanent Home Rule for cities

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates Thursday waded through several amendments, but passed a bill to make the Home Rule pilot programs for cities permanent.

The House passed Senate Bill 4, making the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program permanent, 87-11. As well as make it permanent, SB 4 would open up greater participation in the Home Rule program to a limited number of cities and towns with fewer than 2,000 residents.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel