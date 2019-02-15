West Virginia House of Delegates passes drastically different education bill

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed an education reform bill Thursday, but a vastly different version of what the state Senate had sent them.

The new version of the bill contains provisions for just two charter schools in the state, but only with local support, and includes no provision that would send state funding to private schools through “education savings accounts.”

The House of Delegates had also removed numerous other controversial provisions, including those requiring teachers to opt in annually to union dues and requiring that they not be paid during strikes.

