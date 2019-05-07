West Virginia Delegates urge AG Morrisey to direct opioid settlement funds toward treatment

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While part of West Virginia’s $37 million settlement with McKesson Corp. over excessive pain pill distribution in the state will go to addiction-related purposes, several lawmakers are opposing West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s plan to put part of the settlement toward his own office’s expenses.

Last week, Morrisey announced a $37 million settlement with McKesson over opioid distribution in the state. There were three plaintiffs in the lawsuit — the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS), and the state Attorney General’s Office.

According to a copy of the settlement, DHHR’s and DMAPS’s portions of the settlement money are already allocated toward, among other things, rehabilitation for inmates and a prevention program for children who’ve experienced traumatic events. Studies show that people with more adverse childhood experiences, such as the death of a parent, divorce, abuse or neglect, can be more susceptible to addiction later in life.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald