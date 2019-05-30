West Virginia Delegate files response in Justice residency case

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton

(Submitted photo)

CHARLESTON,, W.Va. — In the next chapter in the ongoing saga over where Gov. Jim Justice should live, the delegate who filed the case laid out his reasons why the case should be heard.

Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, filed a response to a motion to dismiss the case against Justice in a filing Thursday, May 23.

Sponaugle, who filed the case as a citizen, has been seeking a writ of mandamus asking the courts to require Justice to abide by Article 7 of the West Virginia Constitution, which requires the governor and all members of the Board of Public Works to reside in Charleston, the seat of government. Other state elected officials required by the Constitution to live in Charleston are the secretary of state, commissioner of agriculture, state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel