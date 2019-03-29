West Virginia budget includes funding to expand Healthy Grandfamilies program
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A provision in the recently passed state budget bill will help expand to all 55 counties a West Virginia State University program that aids grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
House Bill 2020, the Fiscal Year 2020 budget bill, includes $300,000 in funding for WVSU’s Healthy Grandfamilies program, a free initiative that provides information and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren.
“This program fills such a vital need in our state,” Del. Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, said in a release. “As a result of the opioid crisis, West Virginia now ranks second in the country for the percentage of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. West Virginia State University has put together this remarkable program to aid these families, and I am so happy we are now able to help them expand it statewide.”
See more from The Herald-Dispatch