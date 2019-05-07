West Virginia and 42 other states to FCC: Regulate robocalls

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia has joined 42 other states in urging the Federal Communications Commission to take further action to stop the proliferation of illegal robocalls and spoofing.

The coalition of attorneys general recently delivered formal comments urging the FCC to adopt its proposed rules on enforcement against caller ID spoofing on calls to the United States originating from overseas, while also addressing spoofing in text messaging and alternative voice services.

“Scam calls hurt consumers, hurt business and this annoyance must come to an end,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Our office works vigorously to warn consumers and we’re meeting with phone companies to spur the quicker deployment of scam-blocking technology, still yet, we need FCC’s support as ultimate victory is not easy as current technology allows scammers to work around efforts to block their annoying calls.”

