Trump veterans join West Virginia Gov. Justice 2020 re-election campaign

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Donald Trump is sending help to Gov. Jim Justice for the 2020 re-election effort which could see a new challenger.

The Justice campaign announced Monday that Mike Lukach was joining the re-election team as campaign manager. Lukach was previously a part of Donald Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign for president.

“Governor Justice’s policies have unleashed the nation’s fastest growing economy, have given the state a conservative Supreme Court for the first time and are fixing the state’s roads and its schools,” Lukach said. “And I know better than anyone that no one has been a better partner for President Trump than Jim Justice.”