The Health Plan, WVU Medicine to form new, fully-integrated health-care network

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

The Health Plan President and CEO Jim Pennington, left, shakes hands with WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright, right, on the rooftop of The Health Plan headquarters in downtown Wheeling. (NCWV photo by Conor Griffith)

WHEELING, W.Va. — WVU Medicine and the Wheeling-based not-for-profit corporation The Health Plan have officially merged and in the process created the Mountain State’s first fully-integrated health-care system in which hospitals and health insurance providers are on the same page.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning, first to employees of The Health Plan near the company’s downtown headquarters. The Health Plan President and CEO Jim Pennington said this process has been in the works for about 18 months.

“We’re aligned now, so it’s not a provider fighting against a payer or a payer trying to figure out how to pay less,” he said. “Now it’s us aligning together to pay the appropriate amount to deliver the highest level of quality that we can.”

