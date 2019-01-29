Teachers unions protest West Virginia Senate’s education reform bill

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been less than a year since West Virginia teachers walked off the job for a nine-day strike to protest pay and benefits.

Now, as an omnibus education reform bill works its way through the Senate, the head of the West Virginia Education Association is warning “everything is on the table” in terms of how the state’s teacher unions could react if Senate Bill 451 — which authorizes charter schools and increases class size for elementary grades, among other items — continues to move forward.

“I am angry and saddened that we’re here today talking about a damaging bill for education being ram-rodded through at a record pace without any discussion on the impact to our students, our public schools, or the impact on our state financially,” said WVEA President Dale Lee.