Social Security tax exemption for West Virginia seniors nears fruition
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With West Virginia seemingly poised to phase out the state income tax on Social Security retirement benefits, Minnesota and Vermont could be the last states left that fully tax that benefit.
The West Virginia Senate on Thursday voted 33-0 to pass House Bill 2001, which eliminates the tax, amending the legislation to phase out the tax over three years.
For AARP West Virginia, pending final passage of the bill in the House of Delegates will mark the fruition of a long-term goal for the organization.
