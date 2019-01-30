Senators talk EZ-Pass boom, WV highways funding needs
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Demand for deeply discounted $24 EZ-Pass transponders providing three-year unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike exceeded all expectations, Parkways Authority general manager Greg Barr told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.
Sales of the discounted EZ-Passes, which was extended 11 days past a Dec. 31 deadline because of a last-minute crush of buyers, topped 100,000, he said.
By comparison, 44,000 EZ-Passes were issued by the Parkways Authority in the prior 18 years of the program, he said.
