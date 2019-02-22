Senate Finance chair says no to raise for West Virginia teachers

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While a pay raise for teachers and school service personnel is expected to pass the House of Delegates today, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee is still sour over the loss of the Senate’s education reform package which also included the pay raise.

House Bill 2730 provides for a 5 percent salary increase for teachers and school service personnel, as well as employees of the West Virginia State Police. The bill is on third reading in the House this morning. If it passes, it will go to the state Senate and likely the Senate Finance Committee. State Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, chairs the finance committee and is vice-chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He was a vocal supporter of Senate Bill 451, which crashed and burned in the House Tuesday after a motion was adopted to postpone it indefinitely.

