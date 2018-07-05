Ripley hosting Mountain State Art & Craft Fair

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The 56th annual Mountain State Art & Craft Fair will be held through Saturday at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center, located at 82 FFA Drive in Ripley. The fair features more than 100 exhibitors including heritage artisans, as well as members of the West Virginia Art & Craft Guild. Fair hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military personnel, and $5 for youth. Visit MSACF.com or call 304-372-3247 for details.

