PEIA bill surplus amendment fails in House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House Democrats tried and failed the evening of Feb. 21 to bump the amount of year-end budget surplus funds that would go toward the Public Employees Insurance Agency from 20 percent to 100 percent.

The wrangling took place on the eve of Thursday’s planned statewide teacher walkout and concerned HB 4625, which originated from the Finance Committee on Monday. The bill aims to devote the first 20 percent of any annual surplus to the PEIA Financial Stability Fund, designed to help lower retiree premiums and offsets premium hikes and benefit cuts.

The bill was on second reading, the amendment stage.

The amendment, offered by Minority Leader Tim Miley, aimed to change the 20 percent to 100 percent. It failed 36-59 along party lines.

