No Constitutional Right to Abortion Amendment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After more than an hour of debate, the House of Delegates adopted SJR 12, the No Constituional Right to Abortion Amendment to put before the voters in November.

Opponents objected it could lead to a ban on all abortions.

Supporters argue it would make the Constitution neutral regarding abortion and revert state law to what it was before a 1993 state Supreme Court decision that broadened conditions for Medicaid-funded abortions.

The old law, still on the books but superceded by the ruling, allows state funding for abortions to save the mother’s life and for rape or incest.

Resolutions do not go to the governor. It goes to the voters on the November ballot.

