Media Advisory: Senators Facemire, Stolling; Delegate Lovejoy, others to address senior citizen issues at 10 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democrat legislators have issued the following media advisory:

Senator Doug Facemire (D-Braxton), Senator Ron Stollings (D-Boone), Delegate Chad Lovejoy (D-Cabell) and other Democratic legislators as they address the serious issues facing seniors in the state.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Lewis McManus Conference Room, 252-M

State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

For more information, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.