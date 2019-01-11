Jefferson County representatives talk budget, new session

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jefferson County state lawmakers have had mixed reactions to Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed budget after his State of the State address on Wednesday.

But most county representatives have said they are focused on creating a better future for Jefferson County by supporting legislation to address the most pressing local concerns — such as education, the opioid crisis and tax reform.

On Wednesday, Justice proposed eliminating the businesses and inventory tax as well as the tax on social security income. He wants salary increases for teachers and state workers as well as more funding for education. Additionally, Justice wants to provide more resources to combat the opioid epidemic and to stabilize the Public Employee Insurance Agency.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal