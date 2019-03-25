Grant helps Family Resource Network promote attendance in county schools

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Toni Toothman sees some children miss dozens of school days in just one year.

The loss of educational days causes these students to not only miss out on learning, but also to potentially get left behind and not develop crucial skills or get information necessary for successful educational progression.

“It’s impacting achievement, it’s impacting so many things,” said Toothman, elementary special services liaison for Marion County Schools. “We’re finding that students are missing, 20, 30, 40 – even 50 days of school in a year, and it’s just blown up and it’s out of control.”

