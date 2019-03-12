From birth control to PEIA funding, a look at some of the bills passed by the West Virginia Legislature

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Another legislative session has come and gone. Some bills passed. Most failed.

A few high-profile bills burned bright and died young. A massive education overhaul died after both chambers passed different versions of the same bill. The Campus Self Defense Act, commonly known as “campus carry,” died in committee. The House of Delegates couched a bill imposing work requirements on Medicaid recipients.

Legislators introduced 1,823 bills in 2019. As of 10:30 p.m., they passed 283 bills. Gov. Jim Justice has signed 40 into law and vetoed two.

