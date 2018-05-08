Drug firm exec to apologize for some opioid shipments to West Virginia: ‘I am deeply sorry’
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Drug giant Cardinal Health plans to offer an apology for shipping an excessive number of opioids to two pharmacies in Southern West Virginia, according to prepared remarks released Monday.
Cardinal Health Executive Chairman George Barrett expressed regret that the drug company didn’t do more to stop high-volume shipments of highly addictive prescription painkillers — hydrocodone and oxycodone — to Family Discount Pharmacy in Logan County and Hurley Drug in Mingo County.
“With the benefit of hindsight, I wish we had moved faster and asked a different set of questions. I am deeply sorry we did not,” Barrett plans to tell a congressional committee during a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
