Coronavirus Update: With funds running out, SBA no longer accepting applications for programs, cancels trainings

Secretary Mnuchin and Administrator Carranza issue statement on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:

CHARLESTON ,W.Va. — U.S. Small Business Administration announced today it is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)-COVID-19 related assistance program (including EIDL Advances) based on available appropriations funding.

Trainings previously scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this week by the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and SBA’s West Virginia District Office have been canceled until more information is received.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement regarding the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program:

“The SBA has processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days. The Paycheck Protection Program is saving millions of jobs and helping America’s small businesses make it through this challenging time. The EIDL program is also providing much-needed relief to people and businesses.”

“By law, the SBA will not be able to issue new loan approvals once the programs experience a lapse in appropriations.”

“Secretary Mnuchin and Administrator Carranza urge Congress to appropriate additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program—a critical and overwhelmingly bipartisan program—at which point we will once again be able to process loan applications, issue loan numbers, and protect millions more paychecks.”

“The high demand we have seen underscores the need for hardworking Americans to have access to relief as soon as possible. We want every eligible small business to participate and get the resources they need.”

Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lapse in Appropriations Notice

SBA is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)-COVID-19 related assistance program (including EIDL Advances) based on available appropriations funding. Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Questions regarding your application can be directed to SBA’s 24/7 Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.