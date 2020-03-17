Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Delegate Kump cancels Town Hall meeting

Delegate Larry Kump

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — W.Va. Delegate Larry Kump, R-Berkeley, has issued the following media advisory:

Due to President Trump’s recent coronavirus directive, instructing that all meetings of 10 or more people be cancelled, my post legislative town hall meeting, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, has been cancelled.

