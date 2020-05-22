Coronavirus Update: Stonewall Resort announces phased reopening

Campground, Stillwaters Restaurant open now; Lodge, Cottages to open Tuesday

WESTON, W.Va. (May 22, 2020) – Stonewall Resort has begun reopening various resort and state park amenities to the public following recent rules and guidelines established by Governor Jim Justice.

The status and timeline for the opening of various resort amenities are as follows:

The golf course, park trails, lake and marina slips remain open.

The campground (including the campground shower and restroom units) opened May 21.

Stillwaters Restaurant along with patio seating opened with a limited menu May 21.

The lodge, classic cottages, and luxury cottages are scheduled to open May 26.

Watercraft rentals (including kayaks, canoes, and stand up paddle boards) will be available for rental May 29.

The lodge pool will open on May 30. For the safety of all, there will be occupancy limitations at all times as we follow all CDC Guidelines.

“We are excited to get back to work serving our guests and community,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “While we work to reopen the resort in stages, we promise to always provide a getaway that is safe, relaxing and enjoyable. At this time, we are accepting reservations for the campground, cottages, and lodge in relation to the reopening dates noted for each type of accommodation. Reservations will include flexible cancellation policies, should guests decide to change their plans.”

D’Amour noted that Stonewall Resort is participating with West Virginia State Parks’ initiative to offer a thirty percent discount on lodge and campground accommodations for all West Virginia residents for stays between June 1-August 31.

To welcome guests back to Stillwaters Restaurant, the resort’s executive chef Nevil Barr has curated a menu of scratch made Appalachian cuisine. The restaurant is offering a limited menu through May 25th, and a full new “Appalachian Fusion” menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning on the 26th. Dining reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (304) 269-7400. To view the menu, click here.

To ensure guest safety and in compliance with local and state guidelines, some amenities may not be available during the initial reopening. For a list of available amenities and for a full schedule of phased reopening, visit https://www.stonewallresort.com/coronavirus/.

While the resort has always maintained the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene, significant additional measures are being taken to ensure cleaning and hygiene protocols are even more rigorous. Many of these measures have been developed in consultation with local and global public health authorities (including Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, the WHO and CDC).

For additional information, call (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

About Stonewall Resort

Stonewall Resort is a 195-guestroom property with a lakeside lodge and lakeside cottages, a conference center, restaurants, complete fitness center and swimming pool, spa and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The resort is located at Stonewall Resort State Park near Weston, West Virginia. Stonewall Resort is a joint private/public development between MHLP, Inc. and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® operates Stonewall Resort.

About BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® represents the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Many are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers, the leading professional organization governing the multi-billion dollar conference center industry on five continents, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels deliver highly specialized service that anticipates guests’ needs and ensures a hospitality experience unsurpassed and long remembered. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels.