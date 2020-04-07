Coronavirus Update: Kanawha County, W.Va., residents who break health department-ordered quarantine subject to GPS monitoring

By Joe Severino, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County residents who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t follow self-quarantine rules will be subject to GPS monitoring, according to a court order issued Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, at the direction of the local health department, may issue GPS ankle monitoring bracelets to residents who refuse to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, Kanawha Circuit Chief Judge Charles King wrote in the order.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, already has the power under West Virginia code to issue a quarantine order for those who refuse to self-isolate after testing positive. But county officials say some people just aren’t following those orders.

“Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that a few COVID-19 positive patients have ignored Dr. Young’s order and are jeopardizing the health of others. We must take all reasonable steps to protect the public from the spread of this virus,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said in a news release. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/coronavirus/kanawha-residents-who-break-health-department-ordered-quarantine-subject-to-gps-monitoring/article_ce242d24-85de-53ac-b081-737a9e978917.html