Blue Ridge CTC officials laud West Virginia Invests

By MICHAEL NEARY

The Journal

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College officials recently praised the West Virginia Invests Grant Program, which provides grants to cover the costs of basic tuition and fees for some certificate and associate-degree programs. (Journal file photo)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Officials at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College lauded the West Virginia Invests Grant Program and the effect it may have on the college and its students during Wednesday’s Board of Governors meeting at Blue Ridge CTC.

The program, approved by the West Virginia state Legislature this year as Senate Bill 1, is described on its new website as “a state-funded grant program that covers the full cost of basic tuition and fees for select certificate and associate degree programs at a West Virginia public two- or four-year institution.”

The description continues, emphasizing the types of programs that may be qualify: “Priority is given to programs in high-demand fields, such as information technology or healthcare, as determined by the West Virginia Department of Commerce.”

