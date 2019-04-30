Approval numbers for West Virginia Gov. Justice trending upward

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It remains to be seen how the secondary road crisis or the recent subpoenas into the Greenbrier Classic affect future polling, but approval numbers for Gov. Jim Justice are on the rise.

According to Morning Consult, a survey and research company, Justice has a 50 percent approval rating in its quarterly rankings covering January through March, with 36 percent of respondents disapproving of the governor. It’s the highest Justice’s approval numbers have been since the end of June 2017. Compared to other governors, Justice ranks 10th among governors with the worst disapproval numbers. However, Morning Consult’s Most Unpopular ranking doesn’t tell the full story.

