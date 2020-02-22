2020 Census seeking job applicants in five West Virginia counties

Positions pay $14 per hour; Sessions set for Elkins, Fairmont, Franklin, Morgantown, Wheeling

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Several 2020 Census hiring events will take place the during the first week of March across northern West Virginia, including sessions in Elkins, Fairmont, Franklin, Morgantown and Wheeling. Participants will be able to submit applications to the Census Bureau for consideration.

These events are free and open to the public and each event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 2, 2020

Randolph County (starting wage $14.00)

WV Wood Technology Center, 10 11th St, Elkins, WV 26241

March 3, 2020

Pendleton County (starting wage $14.00)

Pendleton County Library, 256 North Main Street, Franklin, WV 26807

March 4, 2020

Monongalia County (starting wage $20.00)

LaQuinta Inn, Morgantown, 5000 Gateway Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

March 5, 2020 [TENTATIVE]

Ohio County (starting wage $17.00)

Wheeling University, 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

March 6, 2020

Marion County (starting wage $17.00)

Board of Education at Marion County Armory, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554

Positions for the 2020 Census allow workers to play a part in history. Temporary Census positions offer the perfect opportunity to earn extra money while helping West Virginia’s communities. Most 2020 Census positions will last several weeks and feature competitive wages, weekly paychecks, flexible hours, paid training and mileage reimbursement. Hourly wages for West Virginia residents start at $13 per hour and can vary by position and location.

“There are jobs available that will pay real, live money and you’ll be doing something that’s so meaningful to the state, it’s off the chart,” Gov. Justice said in a recent press conference. “There is only one side to this coin, and it’s an upside.”

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid email address. Interested parties who have previously submitted applications do not need to reapply or to attend the event; only new applications will be accepted.

According to Lesa Gallimore, Recruiting Manager for the Beckley Area Census Office (ACO), which serves as a Census hub for all of West Virginia, more applications are needed to meet the state’s overall goal of 22,075. Gallimore emphasized that “the majority of job offers will be made starting March 3 through March 17,” and that interested job seekers should plan to apply as soon as possible, either at one of these events or online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

Additionally, Gallimore indicated that interviews and job offers will be by phone, and that the calls will be from a Beckley, WV phone number. Hiring for Enumerators will be fast-paced, so Gallimore encouraged applicants to respond quickly to any calls received from the Beckley ACO.

Although other positions are available, most hiring at this time will be for Enumerators, which are Census takers who work in the field. An Enumerator position requires interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.

The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions by completing a single application online. Opportunities are available nationwide and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.

Applicants are placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census field positions and are considered as positions become available. Applications will remain active and updateable throughout the 2020 Census recruiting and hiring period.

For more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020 and select option three. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. For more information, please visit the 2020 Census Jobs page or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

A decennial census to count the population is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. The number of residents counted dictates political districting and representation and is also instrumental in the disbursement of federal monies. Information from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that more than $675 billion in funding is distributed back to local communities every year to support services such as roads, health care, education, and public safety.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Dreama Pritt at (681) 586-6817 or email dreama.g.pritt@2020census.gov.

Supplemental Information: