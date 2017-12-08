Elkins, W.Va., passes controversial sales tax increase under Home Rule plan

By BRAD JOHNSON

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Despite pleas from downtown business owners and internal dissension, Elkins City Council voted 7-3 to pass the controversial 1 percent sales tax ordinance on its third and final reading Thursday evening.

Public comment speakers asked that the ordinance be tabled, and, for the third time, Councilman Robert Chenoweth of First Ward made a motion to table it Thursday. For the third time, council voted down Chenoweth’s motion to table.

When Chenoweth and other council members continued to discuss the ordinance before the third and final vote, a motion was made to end debate on the topic. The motion passed, and the final vote was taken.