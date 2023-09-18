Public Energy Authority has drafted rules for a new law that omit any requirement for public notice of public comment periods

By Phil Kabler, HD Media

Phil Kabler

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the latest move away from transparency in state government, the state Public Energy Authority has drafted rules for a new law that requires authority approval before power companies can decommission coal, oil, or gas-fired power plants that omit any requirement for public notice of public comment periods on such requests.

As reported by the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony, authority members concluded they are not required to publish public notices announcing the public comment periods, and will instead require members of the public to cipher through the authority’s website (which I’ll bet has but a paltry number of visitors) in hopes of finding the power companies’ requests for permission to decommission plants. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/columnists/phil_kabler/statehouse-beat-wv-government-shutting-out-public-propping-up-coal/article_e388579f-1b3f-5e74-999e-e6a3d787859c.html