Opinion: Tracking PSC activities

By Charlotte R. Lane, chair, Public Service Commission of West Virginia

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has made an even a stronger effort since late last year to encourage your interest in us. It profits us nothing if the public cannot access Commission information.

We have a simple way for you to see the documents that are coming into the Commission daily. We also have an easy way for you to track what we’re doing every day. And you can do all of this from your living room. You never have to come to downtown Charleston to look through records.

You can learn about every case that comes before the Commission through our website by typing in www.psc.state.wv. The screen that opens will show you everything you need to know about the Commission.

It is our information gateway, if you care to search it. If not, let me provide a shortcut. On the left side of the screen, you will see a yellow field. In the second set of links, under “Formal Case Information” is a link called “Daily Incoming Documents.”

Click that link and a calendar appears that highlights today’s date. You can click on that date, or choose any other date on that calendar, then click the link that says, “Submit Query.” The next screen will show every document that has been filed that day in cases before the Commission.

As you scroll down, you will find new cases, incoming documents, joint staff memos issued, daily orders, and other activities.

You can ignore “Other Activities,” but the rest is a treasure-trove of information. Those very clear categories will take you to every document filed with the Commission on the day you are interested in.

You will see the case names, case numbers, and a brief description of each entry. The magic comes when you click “View Document.” The screen will open and you will find exactly the document or order that was filed in the case that day.

We believe everyone is better off if you know what we’re doing. We touch all of your lives daily. We are well aware of that. So we’d always like you to know how to figure out what is going on with us.