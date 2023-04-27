Opinion: Form Energy – Learn more about company’s plan

Weirton Daily Times encourages residents to attend open houses from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday

There’s still a great deal of excitement and intrigue surrounding Form Energy and its decision to locate its first high-volume manufacturing facility in Weirton.

Residents, no doubt, have a lot of questions about the company’s plans and what they could mean for our area. This week, they will have a chance to, hopefully, have many of those questions answered as Form Energy will host a pair of community open houses.

To be held in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center, the open houses are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday. Company officials will be on hand to meet with residents, discuss the timeline for construction of the plant, what kind of jobs will be available and what Form Energy hopes will be accomplished by it operating in Weirton.

The development of the targeted 55-acre piece of property, once home to the open hearth operations of Weirton Steel, could be the centerpiece of efforts to bring that area back to life. It will be the latest piece in the puzzle of breathing new life into our area, and we are sure the people of Weirton, and surrounding communities, will want to know as much as possible before it begins.

With the promise of 750 new jobs, there is a great deal at stake in this project.

We encourage residents to try and take some time to attend at least part of one of these sessions, meet those involved in making this company a reality, and see for yourself what all the excitement is about.