Editorial: WVU keeping education affordable

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee actually was being a bit modest when he spoke of affordability during his State of the University speech last week.

“Only six out of 50 flagship (state) universities are affordable for most students, according to a recent Institute for Higher Education Policy report,” Gee noted. WVU is one of the six, but that is not the full story. …

WVU was rated as affordable for students in three of the five categories. It was the only state flagship institution judged to be affordable for both categories of students without access to help from their families. …

