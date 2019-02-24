Editorial: West Virginia must take action on unplugged gas, oil wells
From The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:
Much as they had to address the residual effect of coal mining on the Mountain State’s environment, lawmakers must be willing to find solutions for the more than 4,500 unplugged oil and natural gas wells across the state.
As David McMahon, lobbyist for the West Virginia Surface Owners Rights Organization, told NCWV Media’s Conor Griffith, these unplugged wells are a “huge problem.”
“It’s one of the most widespread environmental and personal property issues the state faces,” McMahon said.
