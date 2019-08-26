Editorial: W.Va. cracking down on ‘Robocalls’

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

How many times after your phone has rung have you looked at the caller ID, seen it was an in-state number, and answered — only to have a recorded voice offer you help in paying off your student loans?

Welcome to ‘robocalls,” those annoying automated communications that at times seem to outnumber the legitimate phone calls we receive.

Good for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia and Attorney General Dave Yost of Ohio for being part of a national campaign to crack down on robocalls. Officials in every state and the District of Columbia have worked with 12 major phone companies to devise steps that may alleviate the problem. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2019/08/cracking-down-on-robocalls/