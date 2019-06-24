Editorial: Taking next step on W.Va. schools

From the Intelligencer of Wheeling:

It seems likely a public school improvement bill approved by the West Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday will become law. Both state Senate President Mitch Carmichael and Gov. Jim Justice have said they agree with the measure.

With enactment will come a variety of significant improvements. Schools may have more counselors, who will be able to spend more time with students. Several small school districts, including Tyler County, will get more state funding. Educators and school support personnel will get a pay raise.

But two promising ideas — charter schools and innovation zones — are left somewhat up in the air.

Innovation zones already are part of state law. They provide the potential for existing public school districts to try new approaches. …

