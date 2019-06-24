Editorial: Renewable energy is not ready for primetime

From The Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

A verbal misstep by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice last week was the perfect illustration of why President Donald Trump is right to be calling retreat in the war on coal launched by his predecessor.

It was announced that the Trump administration is implementing its Affordable Clean Energy Rule. It reverses some, but not all, of the many executive-branch assaults on coal and coal-fired power plants.

Trump’s action is not a surrender to climate change. In contrast to the Obama White House, Trump wants more money for research in how to burn coal and natural gas with lower emissions.

But what many Americans may miss in last week’s announcement is that it is not just for coal miners. It will benefit tens of millions of U.S. families by helping to ensure we have reasonably priced, reliable electricity in the future. The notion of affordable “alternative energy” is still, quite simply, a lie. …

Read more: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/opinion/editorials/2019/06/coal-renewable-energy-is-not-ready-for-primetime/