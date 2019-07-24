Editorial: More manufacturing jobs coming to Bluefield, W.Va.

From the Bluefield Daily Telegraph:

More jobs are coming to Bluefield. Industrial Plating & Machine (IPM), located just outside of the city limits on U.S. Route 52, is looking to add up to 100 new employees. The company manufactures precision parts for various industries, and is in need of machinists, welders and mechanics.

Ronnie Marshall, IPM senior vice president, said the demand for products prompted the company to expand its workforce. He says IPM has diversified from a mining focus to include many additional industries.Company seeking 100 additional workers …

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/opinion/editorials/manufacturing-jobs/article_fee69cdc-8ac3-546b-be8f-6c556276a9ec.html