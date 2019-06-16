Editorial: Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund important for W.Va., Ohio

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

No federal program protecting natural areas and assisting local and state recreation projects has had the reach and the importance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Thousands of individual initiatives– some probably affecting you and your family directly — have been assisted by the LWCF.

Throughout the Northern Panhandle and East Ohio, dozens of parks, municipal swimming pools, war memorials and assorted recreation areas have received LWCF money. Projects ranging from local recreation to state parks in West Virginia have benefited from more than $243 million in LWCF assistance. The total is even higher for Ohio, at more than $340 million.

Yet the fund, established by Congress in 1964, has lived a perilous existence. It is subject to periodic reauthorizations and annual hat-in-hand requests to keep the money flowing. Earlier this year, Congress voted to reauthorize the LWCF. Now, however, the question of funding is up again. …

Read more: http://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2019/06/program-good-for-w-va-ohio/