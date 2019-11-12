Editorial: Congress should act on miners’ pensions, black lung program

From The Exponent Telegram:

Maybe it was the bankruptcy of Murray Energy. Perhaps it was the constant pressure of the United Mine Workers Union and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Or likely it was the fact that 2020 is an election year.

Whatever changed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s mind on sponsorship of a bill that would keep the UMW’s pension plan solvent, it is good news.

With Murray being the latest coal company to declare Chapter 11, along with the possibility of some 90,000 miners losing their pensions, it is time that Congress steps in. …

