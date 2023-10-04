Editorial: Addressing property blight in West Virginia

An HD Media Editorial

The problem of vacant and dilapidated buildings in West Virginia is not a new one, and it has many causes. In some places, the population is falling faster than old buildings can be removed. In some cases, the former owners have died and the property is tied up among too many heirs for a quick resolution. And some people are either unable or unwilling to maintain or demolish a vacant property.

The question surfaced again at a recent meeting of the Williamson City Council. Two residents asked about the city’s process of dealing with dilapidated buildings, beautification of residences and squatters within city limits.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield and Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey said measures have been taken, and are continuing to be taken, against crime in the area and to keep the area safe. …

