WV Capitol Daily: Legislature in session Monday; Early schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va — The West Virginia Press Association offers the following advance – but incomplete – glance at Monday’s West Virginia Legislative calendar.

While Monday is a federal holiday – President’s Day – the Legislature will be in session.

Monday, Feb. 18, is the 41st day of the session and the final day to introduce bills in the Senate.

SENATE CALENDAR

Monday, February 18, 2019

11:00 AM

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 25 – US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge

C. R. 35 – Designating days for displaying Honor and Remember Flag at WV Veterans Memorial

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 259 – Expanding Coyote Control Program

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 266 – Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 (original similar to HB2366)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 295 – Relating to crimes against public justice (original similar to HB3000)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 489 – Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (original similar to HB2806)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins

Eng. S. B. 545 – Relating to HIV testing

Eng. S. B. 550 – Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2481 – Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m. – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 29 – Creating ten-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites

Com. Sub. for S. B. 117 – Relating to incentives for consolidating local governments

Com. Sub. for S. B. 147 – Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (original similar to HB2496)

B. 333 – Exempting automobiles 25 years or older from personal property taxes

Com. Sub. for S. B. 512 – Regulating pawnbrokers

B. 617 – Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund B. 618 – Relating to effect on levy rate when appraisal results in tax increase

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 310 – Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance (original similar to HB2754)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 326 – Reorganizing state agencies involved in emergency and disaster planning (original similar to HB2482)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 344 – Relating to operation of state-owned farms (original similar to HB2560)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 360 – Relating to third-party litigation financing

B. 519 – Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (original similar to HB2880)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 553 – Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

B. 587 – Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers

Com. Sub. for S. B. 601 – Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates

B. 635 – Relating generally to coal mining activities B. 636 – Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2324 – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2607 – Relating to the licensure of nursing homes (original similar to SB434)

Eng. H. B. 2666 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB446)

Eng. H. B. 2668 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services – (Com. amend. pending)

SENATE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

Not available at this time.

HOUSE CALENDAR

Monday, February 18, 2019

11 A. M.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Relating to nonpartisan election of justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals (Shott) (Regular)

B. 2692 – Relating to primary elections and procedures (Howell) (Regular) B. 2819 – Relating generally to contractors (Finance Committee Amendment Pending) (Householder) (Regular)

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

PUBLIC HEARING

Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee

8:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Article V Convention of the States proposals

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Finance

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M