W.Va. Senate to resume education special session on Saturday

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Leadership of the West Virginia Senate wants to call the upper chamber back into special session Saturday to start work on the 144-page update to its regular session omnibus bill.

W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, sent a letter to senators Friday of his intention to return them in session Saturday to begin working on the Student Success Act, a draft education reform proposal also released on Friday.

“Our intention is to begin and complete Senate action on these measures on Saturday, June 1, 2019,” Carmichael wrote. “Obviously, this will require a high degree of coordination and cooperation within Senate membership. I look forward to working with you to achieve this goal.”

In the letter, Carmichael asked the senators to submit all amendments to the draft bill by noon Thursday. …

