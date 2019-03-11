Many bills bite the dust in final days, hours of 2019 West Virginia legislative session
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As always, a variety of bills met their demise in the final days and hours of the 2019 regular session of the Legislature, including bills that would have capped pensions and extended session pay for legislators.
Senate Bill 11 would have changed the way legislators’ service time is calculated for state pensions in order to curb the common practice of legislators taking a high-paying full-time state position in order to pad their pensions passed the Senate unanimously on Feb. 23, but was never taken up in House Finance Committee.
Under state pensions law, a state pension is calculated by averaging one’s highest three consecutive years’ salaries out of their final 15 years. That amount is then multiplied by 2 percent for each year of service to calculate the pension.
