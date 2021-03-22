WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Monday, March 22

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

Monday, March 22- 41th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 35 : US Air Force LT COL Robert J. Hill Memorial Road

: US Air Force LT COL Robert J. Hill Memorial Road SCR 36 : US Army SP4 Warner Ray Osborne Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Warner Ray Osborne Memorial Bridge SCR 37 : Nitro WW I Living Memorial Bridge

: Nitro WW I Living Memorial Bridge SCR 38 : USMC SSGT Herbert “Herbie” Barnes Memorial Bridge

: USMC SSGT Herbert “Herbie” Barnes Memorial Bridge SCR 39 : Birthplace of Alabama Coach Nick Saban

: Birthplace of Alabama Coach Nick Saban SR 23 : Designating March 2021 as Red Cross Month

: Designating March 2021 as Red Cross Month HCR 9: Urging Congress to call a convention of states to limit terms of office of the US House of Representatives

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 36 : Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits

: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits Com. Sub. for SB 569 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring: (With right to amend)

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring: (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 636 : Requiring certain history and civics courses be taught in schools

: Requiring certain history and civics courses be taught in schools Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2024 : Expand use of telemedicine to all medical personnel (original similar to SB 273)

: Expand use of telemedicine to all medical personnel (original similar to SB 273) Eng. HB 2701 : Relating to authorizing the Division of Rehabilitation Services to approve acceptable training programs required for low vision individuals to obtain a Class G drivers license (original similar to SB 433)

: Relating to authorizing the Division of Rehabilitation Services to approve acceptable training programs required for low vision individuals to obtain a Class G drivers license (original similar to SB 433) Eng. HB 2788 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2789 : Supplementing and amending the appropriations to Public Defender Services

: Supplementing and amending the appropriations to Public Defender Services Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2802 : Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management

: Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2803 : Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry

: Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry Eng. HB 2804: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 395 : Expanding PEIA Finance Board membership

: Expanding PEIA Finance Board membership Com. Sub. for SB 398 : Limiting eligibility of certain employers to participate in PEIA plans

: Limiting eligibility of certain employers to participate in PEIA plans Com. Sub. for SB 478 : Permitting use of established federal marketplace programs to purchase supplies

: Permitting use of established federal marketplace programs to purchase supplies Com. Sub. for SB 479 : Relating to WV veterans service decoration and WV Service Cross

: Relating to WV veterans service decoration and WV Service Cross Com. Sub. for SB 509 : Removing requirement that determination of medical stability be found prior to admission to mental health facility

: Removing requirement that determination of medical stability be found prior to admission to mental health facility Com. Sub. for SB 586 : Providing WV veterans discounts on fees and charges at state parks (original similar to HB 3171)

: Providing WV veterans discounts on fees and charges at state parks (original similar to HB 3171) Eng. HB 2905: Relating to repealing the prohibition against the use of certain words: (Com. title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 361 : Extending supervision for conviction of soliciting minor and using obscene matter with intent to seduce minor

: Extending supervision for conviction of soliciting minor and using obscene matter with intent to seduce minor Com. Sub. for SB 436 : Relating generally to solid waste facilities

: Relating generally to solid waste facilities SB 486 : Relating to powers and duties of Chief Technology Officer

: Relating to powers and duties of Chief Technology Officer Com. Sub. for SB 487 : Updating Division of Purchasing procurement and spending thresholds

: Updating Division of Purchasing procurement and spending thresholds Com. Sub. for SB 551 : Revising forms of living will, medical power of attorney, and combined medical power of attorney and living will

: Revising forms of living will, medical power of attorney, and combined medical power of attorney and living will Com. Sub. for SB 565 : Relating generally to elections

: Relating generally to elections SB 577 : Exempting certain fire departments from licensure requirements for providing rapid response services

: Exempting certain fire departments from licensure requirements for providing rapid response services Com. Sub. for SB 590 : Removing restriction preventing medical marijuana from being in edible form

: Removing restriction preventing medical marijuana from being in edible form Com. Sub. for SB 610 : Providing tuition and fee waivers at state higher education institutions for volunteers who have completed service in AmeriCorps programs in WV

: Providing tuition and fee waivers at state higher education institutions for volunteers who have completed service in AmeriCorps programs in WV SB 644 : Exempting certain persons pursuing degree in speech pathology and audiology from license requirements

: Exempting certain persons pursuing degree in speech pathology and audiology from license requirements SB 651 : Allowing county boards of education to publish financial statements on website

: Allowing county boards of education to publish financial statements on website Com. Sub. for SB 658 : Requiring sheriff’s departments to participate and utilize Handle With Care Program for trauma-inflicted children

: Requiring sheriff’s departments to participate and utilize Handle With Care Program for trauma-inflicted children Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2621 : Mandating certification for certain members of fire departments, require certain types of training, allow specialized personnel who are not firefighters to be members of a department, and require the postings of fire department evaluations (original similar to SB 471)

: Mandating certification for certain members of fire departments, require certain types of training, allow specialized personnel who are not firefighters to be members of a department, and require the postings of fire department evaluations (original similar to SB 471) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2797 : Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of the State

: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of the State Eng. HB 2854 : Relating to the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

: Relating to the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2855: Relating to the Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 535 : Relating to rebuttable presumption for certain injuries and diseases from employment as firefighter

: Relating to rebuttable presumption for certain injuries and diseases from employment as firefighter HB 2221: Relating to the establishment of an insurance innovation process

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2941 : Supplementary appropriation decreasing an existing item and adding a new item of appropriation to the Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner

: Supplementary appropriation decreasing an existing item and adding a new item of appropriation to the Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner HB 2901 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Com. Sub. for HB 2896 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services HB 2898 : Making a supplementary appropriation to WorkForce West Virginia Workforce Investment Act

: Making a supplementary appropriation to WorkForce West Virginia Workforce Investment Act HB 2903 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police HB 2940 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education State Department of Education

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education State Department of Education SB 534 : Permitting Economic Development Authority to make working capital loans from revolving loan fund capitalized with federal grant funds

: Permitting Economic Development Authority to make working capital loans from revolving loan fund capitalized with federal grant funds SB 603: Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2382 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to ambient air quality standards Includes : 45 CSR 8 – DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards; 45 CSR 16 – DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources; 45 CSR 18 – DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste; 45 CSR 23 – DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste landfills; 45 CSR 33 – DEP rule relating to acid rain provisions and permits; 45 CSR 34 – DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants; 45 CSR 44 – DEP rule relating to control of greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired electric utility generating units; 47 CSR 02 – DEP rule relating to requirements governing water quality standards; 33 CSR 20 – DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system; 60 CSR 03 – DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment rule

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to ambient air quality standards SB 673 : Relating to venue for bringing civil action or arbitration proceedings under construction contracts

: Relating to venue for bringing civil action or arbitration proceedings under construction contracts SB 674 : Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license

: Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license SB 587 : Making contract consummation with state more efficient

: Making contract consummation with state more efficient HB 2094 : Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs

: Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs SCR 5 : Urging Congress call Article V convention to impose fiscal restraints on federal government

: Urging Congress call Article V convention to impose fiscal restraints on federal government SJR 9 : Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment

: Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment SJR 10: Limiting the Terms of Members of the House of Delegates and Senate Amendment

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED:

SB 680 : Allowing State Superintendent of Schools define classroom teachers certified in special education (Rucker; Education)

: Allowing State Superintendent of Schools define classroom teachers certified in special education (Rucker; Education) SB 681 : Creating Natural Resources Anti-Commandeering Act (Martin; Judiciary)

: Creating Natural Resources Anti-Commandeering Act (Martin; Judiciary) SB 682 : Supplemental appropriations to Dept of Commerce, Dept of Education, Bureau of Senior Services, and Civil Contingent Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriations to Dept of Commerce, Dept of Education, Bureau of Senior Services, and Civil Contingent Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 683 : Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (FN) (Woodrum; Government Organization then Finance)

: Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (FN) (Woodrum; Government Organization then Finance) SB 684 : Adding Curator of Division of Arts and Culture as ex officio voting member to Library Commission (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Adding Curator of Division of Arts and Culture as ex officio voting member to Library Commission (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 685 : WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act (Woodrum; Judiciary)

: WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act (Woodrum; Judiciary) SB 686 : Supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services and Division of Health, Central Office [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services and Division of Health, Central Office [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 687 : Updating provisions of Medical Professional Liability Act (Takubo; Judiciary)

: Updating provisions of Medical Professional Liability Act (Takubo; Judiciary) SB 688 : Mandating extended supervision for defendants convicted of stalking and related felonious acts (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary)

: Mandating extended supervision for defendants convicted of stalking and related felonious acts (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary) SB 689 : Permitting graduate athletes to participate in interscholastic athletic events during 2021-2022 school year (Plymale; Education)

: Permitting graduate athletes to participate in interscholastic athletic events during 2021-2022 school year (Plymale; Education) SB 690 : Requiring all eligible voters to vote in general election (FN) (Romano; Judiciary)

: Requiring all eligible voters to vote in general election (FN) (Romano; Judiciary) SB 691 : Updating provisions of Medical Professional Liability Act (Takubo; Judiciary)

: Updating provisions of Medical Professional Liability Act (Takubo; Judiciary) SB 692 : Prohibiting unlawful discriminatory practices covered by Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act (Takubo; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting unlawful discriminatory practices covered by Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act (Takubo; Judiciary) SB 693 : Updating certain definitions and terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Updating certain definitions and terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 694 : Requiring health insurance coverage for persons with diabetes (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Requiring health insurance coverage for persons with diabetes (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 695 : Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation (Rucker; Government Organization)

: Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation (Rucker; Government Organization) SB 696 : Creating mechanism for enforcement of spousal support (Hamilton; Judiciary)

: Creating mechanism for enforcement of spousal support (Hamilton; Judiciary) SB 697 : Establishing Civil Air Patrol license plate (FN) (Grady; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Establishing Civil Air Patrol license plate (FN) (Grady; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 698 : Creating annual adjustment to motor vehicle excise tax (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating annual adjustment to motor vehicle excise tax (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 699 : Relating to reasonable force in defense of self, real, and personal property (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Relating to reasonable force in defense of self, real, and personal property (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 700 : Creating WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Creating WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 701 : Reestablishing prevailing wage for certain state government contracts (FN) (Caputo; Government Organization then Finance then Rules)

: Reestablishing prevailing wage for certain state government contracts (FN) (Caputo; Government Organization then Finance then Rules) SB 702 : Relating to involuntary hospitalization, competency, and criminal responsibility of persons charged or convicted of certain crimes (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to involuntary hospitalization, competency, and criminal responsibility of persons charged or convicted of certain crimes (Trump; Judiciary) SB 703 : Establishing searchable databases for registered corporation and sole proprietorship information (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Establishing searchable databases for registered corporation and sole proprietorship information (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 704 : Exempting certain persons from personal income tax (FN) (Maynard; Finance)

: Exempting certain persons from personal income tax (FN) (Maynard; Finance) SB 705 : Creating Multi-Phase Procurement for Broadband Projects Act (Plymale; Government Organization)

: Creating Multi-Phase Procurement for Broadband Projects Act (Plymale; Government Organization) SB 706 : Computing retirement benefits for certain members of Legislature under WV Public Employees Retirement Act (Woelfel; Pensions)

: Computing retirement benefits for certain members of Legislature under WV Public Employees Retirement Act (Woelfel; Pensions) SB 707 : Requiring solid waste authorities provide roll-off dumpster for residents (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Requiring solid waste authorities provide roll-off dumpster for residents (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 708 : Establishing County Cleanup Committee within Division of Natural Resources (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

: Establishing County Cleanup Committee within Division of Natural Resources (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance) SB 709 : Establishing Adventure Travel Recreation Program within Division of Natural Resources (FN) (Maynard; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Establishing Adventure Travel Recreation Program within Division of Natural Resources (FN) (Maynard; Natural Resources then Finance) SCR 40 : Requesting study on benefits of deferred retirement option program for State Police (Ihlenfeld)

: Requesting study on benefits of deferred retirement option program for State Police (Ihlenfeld) SCR 41 : Requesting study on legal process for collection and enforcement of delinquent taxes and lands (Phillips)

: Requesting study on legal process for collection and enforcement of delinquent taxes and lands (Phillips) SCR 42 : Firefighter Marvin Layton Hughes Memorial Bridge (Weld)

: Firefighter Marvin Layton Hughes Memorial Bridge (Weld) SCR 43 : US Army PVT Joseph Stanley McKinney Memorial Bridge (Stover)

: US Army PVT Joseph Stanley McKinney Memorial Bridge (Stover) SCR 44 : Harrison County Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Martin)

: Harrison County Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Martin) SCR 45 : Dennis E. Davis Veterans Nursing Home (Roberts)

: Dennis E. Davis Veterans Nursing Home (Roberts) SCR 46 : Stanley W. and Evelyn C. See Memorial Bridge (Sypolt)

: Stanley W. and Evelyn C. See Memorial Bridge (Sypolt) SCR 47 : US Navy HM3 Roy Elmer “Doody” Moon Bridge (Maynard)

: US Navy HM3 Roy Elmer “Doody” Moon Bridge (Maynard) SCR 48 : US Army PFC Billy Keith Ford Memorial Bridge (Baldwin)

: US Army PFC Billy Keith Ford Memorial Bridge (Baldwin) SCR 49 : Requesting study on development and expansion of municipal recycling programs (Maynard)

: Requesting study on development and expansion of municipal recycling programs (Maynard) SCR 50 : USMC SGT MAJ Herman H. Brawner and Fayma Brawner Memorial Bridge (Hamilton, Romano, Martin)

: USMC SGT MAJ Herman H. Brawner and Fayma Brawner Memorial Bridge (Hamilton, Romano, Martin) SCR 51 : Henry Preston Hickman Memorial Bridge (Romano, Martin)

: Henry Preston Hickman Memorial Bridge (Romano, Martin) SR 24 : Urging President appoint Dr. Rahul Gupta as Director of Office of National Drug Control Policy (Takubo, Stollings)

: Urging President appoint Dr. Rahul Gupta as Director of Office of National Drug Control Policy (Takubo, Stollings) SR 25 : Recognizing 100th anniversary of American Physical Therapy Association (Tarr)

: Recognizing 100th anniversary of American Physical Therapy Association (Tarr) SR 26: Congratulating Wheeling Park High School Speech and Debate Team for winning state championship (Ihlenfeld)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

11:00 A. M.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2630 – Requiring DEP to reimburse fines paid by towns, villages and communities in certain instances (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to costs and interest in eminent domain condemnation proceedings (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2785 – Relating to public school enrollment for students from out of state (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2702 – To require all public high school students to complete and submit a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) prior to graduation (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792 – Relating to the expansion of direct access to natural gas service for new customers (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2959 – Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants (Anderson) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 156 – Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules (Steele) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 160 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Steele) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 182 – Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules (Steele) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Relating to the modernization of the collection of income taxes by adopting uniform provisions relating to the mobile workforce (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 2796 – Supplemental appropriation bill is to expire funds to the surplus balance of General Revenue and to supplement and increase an item of appropriation in the aforesaid account for the designated spending unit for expenditure during the fiscal year 2021 (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2829 – Providing for the amortization of annual funding deficiencies for municipal police or firefighter pension and relief funds (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 2897 – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2899 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2920 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Laboratory Services Fund (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 9 – Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Householder) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 10 – Modifying racetrack licensing due date (Householder) (Regular)

S. B. 305 – Providing exemption from consumers sales and service tax for certain aircraft maintenance (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2195 – Relating to motor vehicle crash reports (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2368 – Mylissa Smith’s Law, creating patient visitation privileges (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2760 – Relating to economic development incentive tax credits (Householder) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2874 – Extend the current veteran’s business fee waivers to active duty military members, their spouses and immediate family members (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933 – Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3010 – To extend the special valuation method for cellular towers to towers owned by persons not subject to regulation by the Board of Public Works (Householder) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 517 – Relating to sunset provisions of legislative rules (Steele) (Effective From Passage) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2028 – Exempting veterinarians from the requirements of controlled substance monitoring (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 2029 – Relating to teacher preparation clinical experience programs (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2427 – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to behavioral health centers licensure (Steele) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2982 – Relating to the Second Chances at Life Act of 2021 (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3009 – Relating to the publication of county board financial statements (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3045 – Relating to firefighter disability claims (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3079 – Relating to exempting recovery residences from certain standards (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3107 – Declaring that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosed by a licensed psychiatrist is a compensable occupational disease for first responders (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3164 – Relating generally to kidnapping (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3177 – Removing expired, outdated, inoperative and antiquated provisions and report requirements in education (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3215 – Amending the requirements to become an elected prosecutor (Capito) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on the Judiciary — 9:30 a.m. – Room 418 M

— HB3254 – Authorizing members of development authorities to accept federally authorized reimbursement for services which the members rendered on a voluntary basis

— SB439 – Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions

— HB3261 – Relating to adoption attorneys

— HB2842 – Preventing cities from banning utility companies in city limits

— HB2747 – Transferring the Parole Board to the Office of Administrative Hearings

— HB2573 – Relating generally to the transparency and accountability of state grants to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse

— HB3134 – Prohibiting public disclosure of restricted information

— HB3106 – To change the hearing requirement for misdemeanors to 10 days

Committee on Rules — 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

Agenda – N/A

Committee on Government Organization — 1 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of HB 2427, Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to behavioral health centers licensure. The bundle includes:

— HB2428 a legislative rule relating to hospital licensure

— HB2429 relating to nursing home licensure

— HB2430 a legislative rule relating to lead abatement licensing

— HB2431 a legislative rule relating to emergency medical services

— HB2432 a legislative rule relating to client rights at state-operated mental health facilities

— HB2433 a legislative rule relating to delegation of medication administration and health maintenance tasks to approved medication assistive personnel

— HB2434 a legislative rule relating to public health standards for businesses remaining open during the COVID-19 outbreak

— HB2435 a legislative rule relating to diabetes self-management education

— HB2436 a legislative rule relating to West Virginia clearance for access, registry, and employment screening

— HB 2437 a legislative rule relating to recovery residence certification and accreditation program

— HB 2438 a legislative rule relating to child placing agencies licensure

— HB2439 a legislative rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential child care and treatment facilities for children and transitioning adults and vulnerable and transitioning youth group homes and programs in West Virginia

— HB2440 a legislative rule relating to procedure to contest the substantiation of child abuse or neglect

— HB2441 a legislative rule relating to exemption from certificate of need

— Consideration of CS for SB 517, Relating to sunset provisions of legislative rules.

Committee on Education — 1 p.m. – House Chamber

— H.B. Originating, Higher Education Rules

— H. B. 3266, Providing school personnel option to apply for extracurricular assignment after retirement.

— H. B. 2145, Relating to student aide class titles.

— H. B. 3102, Requiring Director of transportation have 2 years experience for bus operator.

— H. B. 3285, To provide for the HSTA scholarship in Hampshire County.

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 431, Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV.

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 356, Allowing for written part of drivers’ exam given in high school drivers’ education course.

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 435, Requiring county superintendents to authorize certain school principals or administrators at nonpublic schools to issue work permits for enrolled students.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

N/A