WV House passes bill exempting colleges from state oversight of spending, academic programs; now heads to governor

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazatte-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia House of Delegates passed 91-9 Thursday the bill that could exempt more West Virginia public four-year colleges from state oversight of their spending on things like multimillion-dollar buildings and new academic programs.

If Republican Gov. Jim Justice signs Senate Bill 760, it will likely free Fairmont State, Shepherd and West Liberty universities from that supervision immediately.

The state’s larger colleges were exempted in a 2017 bill, so the new bill would leave Bluefield State College, Concord University, Glenville State College and West Virginia State University as the only four colleges that would continue to require state Higher Education Policy Commission approval for this spending and for creating possibly duplicative academic offerings. …

