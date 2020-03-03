West Virginia University Milan Puskar Foundation gives $1M to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

Release from WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Building upon its namesake’s legacy of improving the quality of life in West Virginia, the Milan Puskar Foundation donated $1 million to the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital project.

Video on gift and contributions of the Milan Puskar Foundation

The contribution supports the “Grow Children’s” capital campaign, which seeks to raise $60 million for a new children’s hospital to provide comprehensive healthcare services for kids and families within a dedicated state-of-the-art facility. The 150-bed, nine-story hospital is under construction next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, which houses existing WVU Medicine Children’s services on its sixth floor. Slated for completion in 2021, the new facility will include:

A dedicated emergency department

Operating rooms, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities

A 34-bed Pediatric Acute Care Unit, including six beds available for hematology/oncology

A 31-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, including six beds available for epilepsy monitoring

A 54-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

A 30-bed Birthing Center

A medical office building

Cancer Institute, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Maternal-Fetal Medicine clinics

Dental and eye procedure rooms

A Family Resource Center

Prior to his passing in 2011, entrepreneur and philanthropist Milan “Mike” Puskar contributed more than $22 million to benefit WVU. His generous gifts to academics, healthcare, research, athletics and more reflected a commitment to transform lives by sharing his talents and successes with others at WVU, in the Morgantown community and throughout West Virginia.

The “Grow Children’s” campaign bolsters efforts by Puskar and his memorial foundation to enhance quality of life in the Mountain State by meeting the growing demand for pediatric services. WVU Medicine Children’s currently serves 140,996 patients at 184,613 office visits a year.

“The Milan Puskar Foundation is thrilled to continue a relationship built over decades, and we are proud to extend this partnership while honoring my grandfather’s desire to improve the quality of life in the state of West Virginia,” said Kyle Pratt, Puskar’s grandson and president of the Foundation. “This gift will bring patient- and family-centered care one step closer to reality, an effort that will make a tangible difference in the lives of children throughout the region. It is my hope that others will join us to ensure this investment improves the health outcomes of children everywhere.”

In recognition of the Puskar Foundation’s gift, the fourth floor – a diagnostic hub that will serve virtually every patient – will be named in Puskar’s memory. The floor features laboratory, CT, MRI, ultrasound, radiology, fluoroscopy and other diagnostic resources, along with an inpatient pharmacy.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation from the Milan Puskar Foundation,” said Amy L. Bush-Marone, chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Children’s. “Milan Puskar championed the health and well-being of young people with charitable donations made throughout his lifetime. I know he would be proud to support a new children’s hospital that will benefit thousands of children statewide, and we’re excited to make that dream a reality with his Foundation’s help.”

The contribution to WVU Medicine Children’s is among the first gifts awarded by the Puskar Foundation since its formation. Additional funds will be awarded on an ongoing basis to entities and organizations that aid the homeless, offer addiction services, provide resources for youth and otherwise improve quality of life in West Virginia. Interested grant applicants can visit the Puskar Foundation’s website at puskarfoundation.org for guidelines and procedures.

The Puskar Foundation’s gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the expansion of WVU Medicine Children’s can call 304-598-4346 or visit wvumedicine.org/growchildrens.