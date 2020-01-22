West Virginia Superintendent of Schools to recommend keeping current social studies requirements

From The Register-Herald of Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine has heard enough. If he has anything to say about it, the state Board of Education will keep current social studies requirements of graduating high school students, according to a statement released by the state Department of Education Tuesday.

This decision comes as a result of opinions the board has received during the public comment period of a revision of one of its policies.

The comment period is open until January 24, 2020, but son far has brought a significant response from the public and educators, the majority of which address the proposed changes to social studies credits.

“Due to this overwhelming response, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine plans to recommend to the West Virginia Board of Education to keep the number of social studies credits for graduation at four.”

As spelled out in an Op-Ed piece in today’s Register-Herald by Board President David Perry of Oak Hill, the policy transitions from four required social studies credits to three, but allows for a new “flex credit” in which students choose either an additional social studies or science course, career technical education course or a computer science course. …

