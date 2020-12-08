West Virginia State Senate Democrats elect Stephen Baldwin as Minority Leader

Release from the West Virginia State Senate Democrats:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, has been elected Minority Leader by the Democratic Caucus of the West Virginia Senate. “I am deeply honored that my colleagues would provide this opportunity,” said Baldwin. “Every single one of them could do this job and do it well. It’s my privilege to serve with a tremendous team.” Baldwin succeeds previous Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, who did not seek re-election.

Senator Stephen Baldwin

Baldwin has served in the Senate since his appointment in 2017, having first been elected to the House of Delegates in 2016. He represents the Tenth District, which contains Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers County. Baldwin is a pastor at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church in Ronceverte, WV. He is married to Kerry Richardson Baldwin, and they have one son, Harrison River Baldwin.

The Democrats will hold eleven of the Senate’s 34 seats in the upcoming Legislative Session, which begins February 10.

“We will fight the good fight,” said Baldwin. “I have two goals. One, we need to build an organization as a caucus to serve as an effective loyal opposition. Two, we will work to inspire hope across West Virginia for a brighter future. Folks are understandably fearful right now. But as a person of faith, I believe in hope over fear. We will fight the good fight for our future.”