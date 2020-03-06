West Virginia Small Business Development Center’s Susannah Higgins earns Certified Business Advisor certificate

Release from the West Virginia Small Business Development Center:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Susannah Higgins, business coach with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), has completed graduate-level coursework to receive a professional Certified Business Advisor (CBA) certificate.

Susannah Higgins



She earned the CBA certification through the accredited Kent State University.



“The CBA program is designed specifically for professionals who advise owners of small businesses,” said WV SBDC Director Debra Martin. “The certification says you have proven you have the knowledge, skills and capabilities to advise entrepreneurs effectively. The CBA presents added assurance to our clients and funding partners that our business coaches perform with a high degree of professional competence.”



The CBA program’s three primary courses are marketing, accounting/finance and human resources. Each course covers multiple sessions, such as strategic planning, pricing, breakeven analysis, finance sources, employee recruiting and performance management.



A native of Elkins, Higgins received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University. During her career primarily in the health care industry, she handled a wide range of responsibilities, including financial forecasting, operational management and marketing.



She joined WV SBDC in 2015. Her office based in Buckhannon serves Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties.



The WV SBDC helps businesses to start, improve and grow. The statewide network of business coaches provides guidance in areas such as planning, marketing, finance, management, innovation, technology and cybersecurity. WV SBDC offers these services to the state’s small businesses at no charge.



WV SBDC has remained the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in the Mountain State for more than 35 years. As a key economic driver, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses to increase their profitability and customer base, enabling continued growth and prosperity for West Virginia’s diversifying economy.