West Virginia High school cheerleaders, marching band auxiliary groups will also be allowed to perform this fall

From the Office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing on the West Virginia COVID-19 response on Wednesday, the Governor discussed high school marching bands and their auxiliary groups, as well as cheerleaders, announcing that all of these students will be permitted to perform at high school football games this fall.

“Earlier this week there was a big misunderstanding about our marching bands and these other performing groups,” Gov. Justice said.

At first, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) announced that marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall.

“That information did not flow to me, but as soon as I got the information, I said ‘For crying out loud, what are we doing? I mean really and truly can we not find a way for these kids to be able to perform?’” Gov. Justice said.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice offered additional clarification, announcing that all students that participate in auxiliary extracurricular activities through their respective school’s marching band – such as majorettes, color guard, and, for some schools, dance teams – will all also be allowed to perform at high school football games this fall, provided that they are part of their school’s marching band and that all applicable safety guidelines are followed.

The Governor provided further clarification that, as an official WVSSAC sport, cheerleading squads will also be permitted to perform, provided that they follow all safety guidelines from the WVSSAC.

“All of these students, no matter what extracurricular activity they do, I know as a coach myself how hard they work and how dedicated they are to what they do,” Gov. Justice said. “Many work just as hard as the hardest-working student athletes. They are just as devoted. To those students, I’m proud to say that we’re going to be able to enjoy you performing this fall.”